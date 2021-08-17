Afghanistan News Live: IAF C-17 aircraft takes off from Kabul with over 120 Indian officials on board

As flight operations at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport resumed, an IAF C-17 aircraft took off with over 120 Indian officials on board on Tuesday morning. US President Joe Biden, while defending the pullout of US military troops from Afghanistan said that the pace at which Kabul collapsed was the fault of the country's leadership. Meanhwhiel, after denying a visa to Afghan students studying in the UK, PM Johnson may announce a scheme to resettle women and children. Stay tuned for more updates...