Afghanistan News Live: Biden says US troops may stay in Kabul beyond August 31 deadline

US President Joe Biden said in an interview that American troops may stay in Kabul even after the August 31 deadline to aid the evacuation of remaining Americans in Afghanistan. The IMF will block the Taliban-led Afghan government from accessing $460 million in reserve funds. Meanwhile, late Wednesday evening, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a video said that he fled Kabul as he did not want to be the second head of state to be hung in public. Stay tuned for more updates...
Taliban ramp up presence on social media, defying bans by the platforms
As the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday, a spokesperson for the group uploaded five videos to his official YouTube page. The videos, each between two and three minutes long, showed Taliban leaders congratulating fighters on their victories.
Taliban violating promises on Afghans' access to Kabul airport, says US
The United States is pressing the Taliban to let Afghans flee through the US-controlled airport as they have promised, after reports they have violated those assurances, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Wednesday.
Biden says US troops could stay longer in Kabul to rescue last Americans
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that US troops won't leave any Americans behind in Afghanistan, even if it means staying in Taliban-controlled Kabul for longer than agreed.
IMF says it will block Afghanistan from getting $460 million in reserve funds
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that it will block Afghanistan from accessing emergency reserves in the aftermath of the Taliban’s swift takeover of the country.
Had I been in Kabul, another Afghan president would've been hanged in public: Ghani
Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani said Wednesday he supports talks between the Taliban and top former officials, and denied allegations that he transferred large sums of money out of the country before fleeing to the United Arab Emirates.
