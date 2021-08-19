Afghanistan News Live: Biden says US troops may stay in Kabul beyond August 31 deadline

US President Joe Biden said in an interview that American troops may stay in Kabul even after the August 31 deadline to aid the evacuation of remaining Americans in Afghanistan. The IMF will block the Taliban-led Afghan government from accessing $460 million in reserve funds. Meanwhile, late Wednesday evening, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a video said that he fled Kabul as he did not want to be the second head of state to be hung in public. Stay tuned for more updates...