Afghanistan News Live: Taliban imposing 'horrifying' curbs on Afghan women's rights, says UN

The Taliban seized more major cities on Friday as they raced towards full control of Afghanistan and inched closer to Kabul, with the United States preparing to airlift thousands of people a day out of the capital. The scale and speed of the onslaught has shocked Afghans and the US-led alliance that poured billions into the country after toppling the Taliban in the wake of the September 11 attacks nearly 20 years ago. Stay tuned for updates.
The Afghan Military was built over 20 years — How did it collapse so quickly?
Building the Afghan security apparatus was one of the key parts of the Obama administration’s strategy as it sought to find a way to hand over security and leave nearly a decade ago. These efforts produced an army modeled in the image of the USmilitary.
Taliban is already inspiring terror beyond Afghanistan
The spillover has already begun, before the Taliban have even reached Kabul. City after city is falling as the Islamist insurgents draw closer to the capital. And it will only get worse from here as the conflict expands beyond Afghanistan’s borders.
Taliban near gates of Kabul as embassies prepare for evacuations
Fearing Kabul’s fall, US officials implore Afghans to ‘fight’ (NYT)
Biden speaks to Blinken, Austin and Sullivan about Afghanistan: W House
USPresident Joe Biden on Friday spoke to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and national security adviser Jake Sullivan about "ongoing efforts to safely drawdown the civilian footprint in Afghanistan," the White House said in a tweet.(Reuters)
In desperation, US scours for countries willing to house Afghan refugees
President Joe Biden's administration has been holding secret talks with more countries than previously known in a desperate attempt to secure deals to temporarily house at-risk Afghans who worked for the USgovernment, four USofficials told Reuters.
The previously unreported discussions with such countries as Kosovo and Albania underscore the administration's desire to protect US-affiliated Afghans from Taliban reprisals while safely completing the process of approving their USvisas.
Taliban imposing 'horrifying' curbs on Afghan women's rights: UN
"Horrifying" reports have emerged that the Taliban have severely restricted the rights of Afghan women and girls in areas they have seized, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday.
The Taliban have been inching closer to Kabul and full control of Afghanistan, fueling fears of a return to their brutal regime that was toppled by the United States-led 2001 invasion.
"I'm... deeply disturbed by early indications that that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions on human rights in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists," Guterres told reporters. (AFP)