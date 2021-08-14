Afghanistan News Live: Taliban imposing 'horrifying' curbs on Afghan women's rights, says UN

The Taliban seized more major cities on Friday as they raced towards full control of Afghanistan and inched closer to Kabul, with the United States preparing to airlift thousands of people a day out of the capital. The scale and speed of the onslaught has shocked Afghans and the US-led alliance that poured billions into the country after toppling the Taliban in the wake of the September 11 attacks nearly 20 years ago. Stay tuned for updates.