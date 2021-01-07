1 dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

As he faced growing pressure from allies to condemn the violence Wednesday afternoon, Trump tweeted, 'No violence!'

AP, Washington,
  • Jan 07 2021, 07:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 08:09 ist
A police officer is dragged in a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during a clash at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, at the US Capitol Building in Washington, US. Credit: Reuters Photo

One person has been shot at the US Capitol as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building and violently clashed with police.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity amid a chaotic situation.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. The person said the victim had been taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.

The shooting came as dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the US Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Bidens presidential win. Trump has riled up his supporters by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud to explain his loss.

President Trump is encouraging supporters occupying the US Capitol to “remain peaceful,” but he is not calling for them to disperse.

As he faced growing pressure from allies to condemn the violence Wednesday afternoon, Trump tweeted, “No violence!” adding: “Remember, WE are the Party of Law &amp; Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue.”

But Trump did not ask supporters to vacate the area as the unrest continued.

Trump had appeared earlier at a rally and had urged his supporters to march to the Capitol — at one point even suggesting he would join them. He is upset that he lost the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden and has falsely claimed voter fraud to explain it away.

