1 killed, 4 injured in California city shooting

The incident took place on Sunday when the suspect shot into a family's car

IANS, San Francisco,
  • Jun 05 2023, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 09:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 At least one person was killed and four others were injured following a shooting incident in California's Sunnyvale city, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday when the suspect shot into a family's car, CBS News reported citing the local police as saying.

Also Read: Senegal government cuts mobile internet access amid deadly rioting

Interim Chief of Police Bill Vegas said the four injured persons, including three children, were taken to a hospital.

None of the children suffered life threatening injuries, according to Chief Vegas.

