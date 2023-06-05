1 killed, 4 injured in California city shooting

At least one person was killed and four others were injured following a shooting incident in California's Sunnyvale city, police said.
The incident took place on Sunday when the suspect shot into a family's car, CBS News reported citing the local police as saying.
Also Read: Senegal government cuts mobile internet access amid deadly rioting
Interim Chief of Police Bill Vegas said the four injured persons, including three children, were taken to a hospital.
None of the children suffered life threatening injuries, according to Chief Vegas.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles
DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?
Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands
Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks
People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution
Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants