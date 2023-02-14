1 killed, many injured in shooting at Michigan varsity

1 killed, multiple injured in shooting at Michigan State University

No official details about the gunfire, or information about possible casualties, was immediately available

International New York Times,
  • Feb 14 2023, 08:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 09:06 ist
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, US. Credit: Reuters Photo

Multiple people were reported injured in an active shooting at multiple locations on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, and the shooter was still at large, the university police said.

Several law enforcement agencies responded late Monday to reports of shots fired.

Omaha police fatally shoot armed man in Target store

Around 8:30 p.m. local time Monday, the university’s Police Department sent an alert urging people on campus to “secure-in-place immediately.” The school police said shots were fired near Berkey Hall, home to the school’s college of arts and sciences, and the suspect was believed to be on foot as of 9:15 p.m.

School police said there was another reported shooting at IM East, a campus gym, around 9:30 p.m., and that “it appears there is only one suspect at this time.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan said she had been briefed on the situation.

“Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight,” she said on Twitter, referring to the university’s mascot.

“We will keep everyone updated as we learn more,” she added.

Meanwhile, Michigan State University spokeswoman has confirmed one person killed in shooting, Detroit News reported 
 

 

 

