10 family members killed in house fire in Pakistan

10 family members killed in house fire in Pakistan

Interim Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

PTI
PTI, Lahore,
  • Jul 12 2023, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 14:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

As many as 10 members of a family, including six children, were burnt to death on Wednesday after a massive fire broke out in a house here, rescue officials said.

The incident took place in Lahore's Bhati Gate area in the early hours of the day when a refrigerator's compressor exploded, the Geo News channel reported.

The house had no ventilation to let the smoke out, the rescue officials said.

Ten members of a family -- a man, his wife, two other women, five children and a seven-month-old infant -- were killed in the blaze, while a single family member managed to escape the fire by jumping off the building, they said.

The rescue team said the cooling process of the burnt building was underway.

Interim Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident, the report said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Pakistan
Fire Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

Britney's memoir on dad controlling life coming in Oct

Britney's memoir on dad controlling life coming in Oct

Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation

Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

 