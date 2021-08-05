10 killed, 12 injured in Texas migrant worker van crash

10 killed, 12 injured in Texas migrant worker van crash

The sheriff said the van was not involved in a pursuit

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 05 2021, 07:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 07:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Ten people were killed and 12 injured on Wednesday when a van carrying more than 25 migrant workers crashed in southern Texas, about 90 miles (150 km) from the United States-Mexico border, local media reported.

Texas Department of Public Safety could not immediately be reached for comment.

The van, travelling in Encino, was top heavy and tipped over after it hit a curb, Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez told MyRGVNews.com.

The sheriff said the van was not involved in a pursuit.

The driver died at the scene, Martinez said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Texas
US

What's Brewing

China tries to tame Delta Covid-19 variant

China tries to tame Delta Covid-19 variant

Mental health, fitness dominate Twitter conversations

Mental health, fitness dominate Twitter conversations

On the wings of Pegasus

On the wings of Pegasus

29 ministers inducted in CM Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet

29 ministers inducted in CM Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet

'Covid R number worrying; second wave may not be over'

'Covid R number worrying; second wave may not be over'

Ravi Dahiya: The quiet storm of Indian wrestling

Ravi Dahiya: The quiet storm of Indian wrestling

‘Dancing ghosts’: The sky throws up more surprises

‘Dancing ghosts’: The sky throws up more surprises

 