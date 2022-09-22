10 killed in Mexico bar shooting

10 killed in Mexico bar shooting in state ravaged by violence

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said all ten victims in Wednesday's attack were male

Reuters
Reuters, Mexico City,
  • Sep 22 2022, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 22:01 ist
Forensic officers stand outside a bar where unidentified gunmen opened fire. Credit: Reuters Photo

Unidentified gunmen opened fire in a bar in central Mexico, killing 10 people, officials said, in the latest outbreak of violence to buffet the country.

"It appears it was a direct attack," said a police official from the town of Tarimoro in the state of Guanajuato, which has been convulsed in recent years by vicious turf wars between rival drug gangs.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said all ten victims in Wednesday's attack were male, and that no arrests had been made yet.

Also Read — Gunman in Montenegro kills 11 after family dispute

A state government official said nine of the men were killed at the scene, while another died of his wounds after being taken to hospital.

Calling the shooting a "cowardly attack", Guanajuato's governor Diego Sinhue Rodriguez on Twitter expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

He did not provide details of the attack.

The federal security ministry said this week that Guanajuato has seen the most murders this year among Mexican states, recording 2,115 victims between January and August.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news conference on Thursday morning that 20 homicides had been registered across Guanajuato on Wednesday. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mexico city
Gun violence
Mass shooting
Shooting
World news

What's Brewing

Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin

Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin

Photos show girls cleaning toilets at govt school in MP

Photos show girls cleaning toilets at govt school in MP

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

Federer teams up with Nadal for his farewell match

Federer teams up with Nadal for his farewell match

Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club

Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club

 