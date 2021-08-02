10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds

10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds

Police said the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot

AP
AP, New York,
  • Aug 02 2021, 03:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 03:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two men strode up to a crowd outside a barbershop in the New York City borough of Queens and opened fire, wounding 10 people before fleeing on mopeds, police have said.

The shooting in the borough's Corona neighbourhood took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday. The eight men and two women, who range in age from 19 to 72, were all hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, police said on Sunday morning. The most seriously injured victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

Police said the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but left by jumping on the backs of two mopeds driven by two other men. All four were wearing hooded sweatshirts, police said.

Three of those shot were known members of the Trinitarios, a Dominican street gang, and were the intended targets, Essig said. A party was in progress at a restaurant a few doors down from the barbershop at the time of the shooting, he added.

"This was a brazen, coordinated attack, for lack of a better word," Essig said. “This is unacceptable, and it has to stop.”

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning, and police said they would be releasing still photos and video from the scene.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
World news
Shooting

What's Brewing

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

 