11 workers in Pak killed as building wall collapses

11 construction workers in Pakistan killed as building wall collapses due to rains

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed 'deep grief and sorrow' at the incident and prayed for the departed souls.

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jul 19 2023, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 18:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 11 construction workers were killed and six others injured on Wednesday when a wall of a building collapsed on them after heavy rains in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

The building was located on the Peshawar Road area here.

Local Superintendent of Police (SP) Khan Zeb confirmed that 11 bodies were recovered from the rubble.

The six injured were shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. They are out of danger, police said.

In a statement, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said that the wall fell over a tent of workers, who were working on the construction of an underpass.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed “deep grief and sorrow” at the incident and prayed for the departed souls, Radio Pakistan reported.

Heavy monsoon rains have been lashing the county since last month.

The country’s central region has been facing a flood situation for days due to incessant rains.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

Nolan terms Tarantino's decision to retire 'purist'

Nolan terms Tarantino's decision to retire 'purist'

The curse stalking women’s football

The curse stalking women’s football

Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar

Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar

Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana

Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

 