11 days to the US Presidential election: Key points from the campaign trail

President Donald Trump is heading into the final stretch of the election race with a diplomatic win, while challenger Joe Biden is announcing his plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic: here are some of the main points from the campaign trail 11 days out from decision day.

Still trailing in the polls, Donald Trump is hitting the campaign trail hard, with more stump meetings held Friday in the key state of Florida.

Near Orlando, the real estate tycoon was visiting The Villages, the state's largest retirement community, to court the vital senior vote. The community of 100,000 retirees has long been a Republican stronghold but has seen growing opposition to the 74-year-old president recently.

Florida is home to a large number of pensioners who have been the most vulnerable group in the pandemic that has killed almost 225,000 Americans, and Trump has been widely criticised for his handling of the disaster.

After The Villages, Trump was due to continue his whistlestop tour with a speech in Pensacola, in the far west of the Sunshine State.

The Republican leader announced from the White House Friday that Israel and Sudan were normalising ties, which he touted as a win for world peace.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain had previously announced the establishment of diplomatic ties with Israel under Washington's guidance, and Trump announced that he expected more countries in the region to follow suit.

In return, Trump said he would move to end Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Sudan, which had long been an international pariah for sheltering Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden during the 1990s, will also compensate victims of the terror group's 1998 bombing of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed more than 200 people.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden was due to speak later from his home base in Wilmington, Delaware, about his plan to curb the coronavirus and put the economy back on the rails.

His running mate Kamala Harris was in Atlanta to call for massive voter turnout in Georgia to back the Democratic ticket in a state where polls show their slight edge.

"The people of Georgia deserve to have a president who sees them and cares about them," she said.