13 killed, 32 others injured as bus overturns on highway in Pakistan

A speeding bus overturned on a highway in Pakistan's Sindh province early Thursday, killing at least 13 passengers and injuring 32 others, according to a media report.
The accident took place on the National Highway near Sukkur, the third-largest city in Sindh province, Geo News reported.
The bus was travelling from Multan to Karachi. Most of the passengers were reportedly asleep at the time of the accident, it said.
The condition of several of the injured is said to be critical. The dead and injured include women and children, the report said.
All passengers trapped in the coach have been evacuated.
The overturned bus was lifted by a crane after a rescue operation by locals.
Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.
