14 dead, 10 missing in Nepal landslide

14 dead, 10 missing in Nepal landslide

At least 48 people have been killed and 12 are missing across the country in flash floods and landslides so far this year

Reuters
Reuters, Kathmandu,
  • Sep 17 2022, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 13:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A landslide triggered by heavy rains killed at least 14 people and injured seven in western Nepal, officials said on Saturday, as rescue workers searched the disaster site to try to find a further 10 missing people.

Rescuers had pulled the dead and injured from the silt- covered wreckage of five houses buried under mud in Achham district, about 450 km (281 miles) west of the capital city of Kathmandu, said Dan Bahadur Karki, a police spokesperson.

Local media footage showed rescuers clearing slush with their hands in a desperate search for the missing people who were believed trapped. Officials said the injured had been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Flash floods and landslides occur frequently in the mountainous terrain of Nepal, especially during annual monsoon rains between June and September.

At least 48 people have been killed and 12 are missing across the country in flash floods and landslides so far this year, according to official data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Nepal
landslides

What's Brewing

Narendra Modi: Rare, unseen pics of the powerful leader

Narendra Modi: Rare, unseen pics of the powerful leader

Did you know? Fast but dismal hunters, cheetahs meow

Did you know? Fast but dismal hunters, cheetahs meow

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

From classroom to the concert stage, a jazz story

From classroom to the concert stage, a jazz story

'Pedro' review: When the unsaid haunts you

'Pedro' review: When the unsaid haunts you

Restoring identity with our stories

Restoring identity with our stories

Bamboo decor: A growing trend

Bamboo decor: A growing trend

Why 'Sita Ramam' is the dessert of the season

Why 'Sita Ramam' is the dessert of the season

DH Toon | Prioritising eco reforms, despite her...

DH Toon | Prioritising eco reforms, despite her...

 