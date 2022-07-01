14 dead in missile strike on building in Odessa

14 dead in missile strike on Odessa apartment building: Ukraine official

Seven people were rescued from the rubble of the building, including three children

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Jul 01 2022, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 10:23 ist

Fourteen people were killed Friday in a missile strike on an apartment building in southern Ukraine's Odessa region, authorities said.

"Fourteen people are dead and 30 are wounded," the emergency services said on Telegram.

Seven people were rescued from the rubble of the building, including three children, they said.

Odessa military administration spokesman Sergei Bratchuk said the strike was launched by aircraft that flew in from the Black Sea.

The nine-storey building in the Bilgorod-Dnistrovsky district was partially destroyed by the strike, according to officials.

The missile attack comes days after a Russian strike destroyed a shopping centre in Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine, killing at least 18 civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied Moscow's forces were responsible.

The southern region of Odessa is a strategic flashpoint, as it is home to Ukraine's historic port city of the same name.

On Thursday, Russian troops abandoned their positions on Snake Island, off the coast of Odessa, which had become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the first days of the war.

