14 killed, 26 injured in rain-related incidents in Pak

14 killed, 26 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan

The Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) said that incessant monsoon rain stuck various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Jul 22 2021, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 15:44 ist
Vendors carry carts on their heads to shelter from the rains amid a waterlogged street along a market area during heavy monsoon rains in Lahore. Credit: AFP Photo

At least 14 people were killed and 26 others injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

The Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) said that incessant monsoon rain stuck various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and inundated low lying areas in the province’s Dera Ismail Khan, Hazara and Malakand divisions and resulted in the complete damage of four houses and partial damage of 21 others.

Read more: From China to Germany, floods expose climate vulnerability

“Houses were damaged due to the continuous monsoon rain that struck Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulting in the death of 14 people and injuries to 26 others in the last one day,” a senior official from the PDMA said.

The respective district administrations in the province have geared up relief and rescue activities in areas affected by the monsoon rains and issued necessary travel advisory for the tourists, the official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pakistan
Rain affected
Lahore
World news

What's Brewing

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Swedish prisoners take guards hostage, demand pizza

Swedish prisoners take guards hostage, demand pizza

 