14 killed, 26 injured in warehouse fire in China

The accident happened at a logistic warehouse in Jingyue high-tech industrial development zone

PTI
PTI, Beijing,
  • Jul 24 2021, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 19:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay image

Fourteen people died and 26 others were injured after a fire broke out at a warehouse in northeast China's Jilin province on Saturday, local authorities said.

The accident happened at a logistic warehouse in Jingyue high-tech industrial development zone at Jilin province's capital Changchun, according to officials with the zone.

Fourteen people were confirmed dead in the blaze, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the 26 injured, 12 were in severe condition, it said.

Rescue efforts are underway and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

China
Fire
warehouse

