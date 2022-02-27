14 shot at Vegas hookah parlor; 1 dead and 2 critical

14 shot at Vegas hookah parlor; 1 dead and 2 critically hurt

  Feb 27 2022
  updated: Feb 27 2022

Fourteen people were shot before dawn Saturday morning at a hookah parlour and police said one person died and that two of the victims suffered critical injuries.

The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. and preliminary information indicated there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people, said police Capt. Dori Koren.

Koren told reporters no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Police went to the business after receiving multiple 911 calls, Koren said.

Officers secured the scene and rendered aid, including applying tourniquets and administering CPR, Koren said.

