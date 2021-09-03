16 dead, 22 injured in Mexico road crash

16 dead, 22 injured in Mexico road crash

The road was closed after the smash, according to the National Guard highway division

AFP
AFP, Mexico City,
  • Sep 03 2021, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 06:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 16 people were killed and 22 others were injured in a road accident in northern Mexico on Thursday, officials said.

The crash took place on a highway between Sonoyata and San Luis Rio Colorado near the border with the United States, prosecutors in Sonora state said in a statement on Twitter.

Of those injured, six were in serious condition.

"The emergency services, firefighters, Red Cross and the health ministry have been working since the early morning on a terrible road accident," Senora state health minister Enrique Clausen said on Twitter.

According to local media, a passenger bus collided with a trailer parked on the hard shoulder and was then hit head-on by a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The road was closed after the smash, according to the National Guard highway division.

Local authorities said the injured people were taken to various hospitals in the region.

Deadly road accidents are not uncommon in Mexico.

In April, a collision between two buses carrying workers at a mine in Sonora left at least 16 people dead.

In June, at least 12 people were killed when a bus overturned in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mexico
World news
Accident

What's Brewing

Kolkata’s ‘fairy tale’ trams now a neglected relic

Kolkata’s ‘fairy tale’ trams now a neglected relic

ABBA thrills fans with comeback album

ABBA thrills fans with comeback album

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

New Yorkers count cost of devastating rainfall

New Yorkers count cost of devastating rainfall

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

 