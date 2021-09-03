16 dead, 22 injured in Mexico road crash

At least 16 people were killed and 22 others were injured in a road accident in northern Mexico on Thursday, officials said.

The crash took place on a highway between Sonoyata and San Luis Rio Colorado near the border with the United States, prosecutors in Sonora state said in a statement on Twitter.

Of those injured, six were in serious condition.

"The emergency services, firefighters, Red Cross and the health ministry have been working since the early morning on a terrible road accident," Senora state health minister Enrique Clausen said on Twitter.

According to local media, a passenger bus collided with a trailer parked on the hard shoulder and was then hit head-on by a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The road was closed after the smash, according to the National Guard highway division.

Local authorities said the injured people were taken to various hospitals in the region.

Deadly road accidents are not uncommon in Mexico.

In April, a collision between two buses carrying workers at a mine in Sonora left at least 16 people dead.

In June, at least 12 people were killed when a bus overturned in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas.