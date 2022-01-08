16 killed in canteen building explosion in China

16 killed, 10 injured in canteen building explosion in China; probe ordered

A work team was dispatched by the ministry to the site to guide rescue and investigation efforts, with more than 600 people participating in the rescue work

PTI
PTI, Beijing,
  • Jan 08 2022, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 20:08 ist
Rescuers search at the scene of an explosion that caused a building to collapse in southwestern China's city of Chongqing. Credit: AFP Photo

China on Saturday ordered an investigation into the blast in a canteen building in Wulong District on Friday, which killed 16 people and injured 10 others as they were having lunch.

The explosion which occurred on Friday at noon was suspected to have been triggered by a gas leakage leading to the building's collapse, trapping 26 people inside the Sub-District Office in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Sixteen people were killed and 10 injured, one critically, the report said.

By midnight on Friday, all the trapped were pulled out of the debris. The injured are receiving treatment in a hospital.

According to witnesses, people were having lunch in the canteen when the blast took place.

The Work Safety Committee of China's Central Cabinet, also called the State Council, will supervise the investigation into the canteen building collapse, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said on Saturday.

A work team was dispatched by the ministry to the site to guide rescue and investigation efforts, with more than 600 people participating in the rescue work, the report said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

China
Explosion
World news

What's Brewing

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 