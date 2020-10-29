16 killed in Senegal road smash

Nine women were among the fatalities in the accident, which occurred around 2 am in the Thies region about 60 kilometres from the capital Dakar

AFP
AFP, Dakar,
  • Oct 29 2020, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 20:15 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Sixteen people were killed and 15 injured Thursday when a bus collided with a refrigerated lorry in western Senegal, emergency services said.

Nine women were among the fatalities in the accident, which occurred around 2 am in the Thies region about 60 kilometres (35 miles) from the capital Dakar.

The bus, with a 60-seat capacity, was heading to Rosso near the border with Mauritania, the fire brigade said, adding that the number of people onboard was unknown.

Local media said the truck was hauling fish to Dakar.

Road accidents are common in Senegal, largely because of driver indiscipline, poor roads and decrepit vehicles, say experts.

senegal
Road accident

