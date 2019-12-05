18 Indians kidnapped from ship off Nigerian coast

A maritime tracking agency said that 18 Indians on a Hong Kong vessel were kidnapped by pirates off Nigerian coast

  • Dec 05 2019, 10:44am ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2019, 10:52am ist
Representative image. (Image by analogicus from Pixabay)

New Delhi Eighteen Indians on board a Hong Kong-flagged vessel were kidnapped by pirates near the Nigerian coast, said a global agency tracking maritime developments in the region.

Official sources said following the reports of kidnapping of the Indians, the country's mission in Nigeria has approached the African nation's authorities for help to ascertain the details and rescue the abducted Indians.

According to ARX Maritime, which tracks movements of ships, said on its website that the ship was taken over by pirates on Tuesday and 19 people on board the vessel were kidnapped out of which 18 were Indians.

 

