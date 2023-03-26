19 African migrants die as boat sinks off Tunisia coast

In the last four days, five migrant boats have sunk off the southern city of Sfax, leaving 67 missing and nine dead

Reuters
Reuters, Tunis,
  • Mar 26 2023, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 13:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

At least 19 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa died when their boat sank off the Tunisia coast as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a human rights group said on Sunday, the latest migrant boat disaster off Tunisia.

In the last four days, five migrant boats have sunk off the southern city of Sfax, leaving 67 missing and nine dead, after a significant increase in boats heading towards Italy

Tunisia
Migrants
Africa
World news

