19 killed in clash between drug gangs in Mexico

19 killed in clash between drug gangs in northern Mexico

AP
AP, Mexico City,
  • Apr 05 2020, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 09:38 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

A big shootout between rival drug gangs killed 19 people in the northern Mexico border state of Chihuahua, state prosecutors' office said Saturday.

A total of 18 corpses, two grenades, vehicles and guns were found at the scene of the clash in the hamlet of Chuchuichupa the township of Madera.

Two other men were found armed and wounded on the dirt road where the confrontation occurred late Friday. One died later at a hospital, and the other is in custody.

The office said police and soldiers had been sent to secure the area, where groups allied with the Sinaloa cartel have been fighting other gangs, including a remnant of the Beltran Leyva gang and others aligned with the Juarez cartel.

In an area about 60 miles (100 kilometers) to the north of Friday's clash, nine U.S.-Mexican dual citizens were ambushed and slain November 4 by suspected drug gang assassins along a remote road.

It was not clear if any of the same groups were involved in the two sets of killings.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mexico
Shooting
Drug Cartels
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Disguised as veggie trucker, SP nabs bribe-seekers

Disguised as veggie trucker, SP nabs bribe-seekers

Life and times of a foreigner during lockdown

Life and times of a foreigner during lockdown

Cashew nut harvest disrupted, farmers fear crop loss

Cashew nut harvest disrupted, farmers fear crop loss

US military to be sent to help states battle COVID-19

US military to be sent to help states battle COVID-19

 