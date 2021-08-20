2 children killed, 3 others injured in Pakistan blast

At least two children were killed and three others injured in an explosion in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Friday, police said.
The blast took place on Friday afternoon in the Baloch Ward area of the port city of Gwadar following which dead bodies of two children were found at the spot.
“A loud explosion was heard. The injured were shifted to a local hospital. Two children have died,” police said, adding that the nature of the explosion was not known yet and nobody took responsibility for it.
In the past, Baloch nationalists and the Taliban militants often carried out such attacks against the security forces.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Celebrated Afghan school fears Taliban will stop music
Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem
Vrindavan widows send 251 handmade rakhis to PM Modi
'Afghan cricket team in high spirits, back to training'
Klopp relishing prospect of return to full Anfield
In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world
Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?