2 children killed, 3 others injured in Pakistan blast

In the past, Baloch nationalists and the Taliban militants often carried out such attacks against the security forces

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Aug 20 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 22:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least two children were killed and three others injured in an explosion in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Friday, police said.

The blast took place on Friday afternoon in the Baloch Ward area of the port city of Gwadar following which dead bodies of two children were found at the spot.

“A loud explosion was heard. The injured were shifted to a local hospital. Two children have died,” police said, adding that the nature of the explosion was not known yet and nobody took responsibility for it.

In the past, Baloch nationalists and the Taliban militants often carried out such attacks against the security forces.

Pakistan
Explosion
blast
World news

