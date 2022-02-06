2 Indians arrested for possession of drugs in Nepal

2 Indians arrested for possession of drugs in separate incidents in Nepal

100 ampules of diazepam, 100 ampules of Morphine and 100 ampule of Phenergan were seized from one of them

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Feb 06 2022, 18:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 18:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Two Indians were among four persons arrested for possession of banned chemical drugs in Nepal on Sunday.

The Indians were identified as Mohmad Sultan, 25, and Pawan Kumar Das, 27, officials said, adding the arrests were made in separate incidents.

Pawan Kumar Das, a resident of Motihari in Bihar, was on his way to Kathmandu from Rajbiraj Municipality when he was arrested in Saptari district, they said.

Banned drugs - 100 ampules of diazepam, 100 ampules of Morphine and 100 ampule of Phenergan - were seized from him.

Sultan, a resident of Darjeeling in West Bengal, was arrested from Mechinagar Municipality in eastern Nepal after he was found carrying 15 grams of brown sugar. A Nepali accomplice of Sultan was also arrested.

In a third incident, a 25-year-old Nepali man was arrested for carrying 600 tablets of narcotic Nitrovet near Kathmandu in Saptari district.

Further investigation in going on.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nepal
India
Drugs
Narcotics
Arrest

What's Brewing

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

Not everyone is male or female

Not everyone is male or female

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

 