2 Indians heading home on bicycle due to coronavirus lockdown die in Nepal

Lockdown: 2 Indians heading home on cycle die in Nepal

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Apr 21 2020, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 16:45 ist
Representative image/iStock images

 Two Indians, who were on their way back home on a bicycle due to the lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic, died after their vehicle fell in a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn in Nepal, a police official said on Tuesday.

Mukesh Gupta and Santosh Mahato, who worked in Lalitpur as labourers collecting old newspapers and reusable items, were heading home in Bihar’s Motihari when their bicycle fell some 150 metres from a steep hilly road at Jhakridada, some 30 kms from here, on Sunday, Kantipur daily newspaper reported quoting a police official.

As the lockdown continued even after more than three weeks, they decided to go home along with two others as they ran out of money.

The four persons were riding two bicycles.

It was not immediately known if they got separated on their way back home as Dinanath Mahato, father of Santosh, and Munna Gupta, reached home in Motihari while two died.

