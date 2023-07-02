2 killed, 28 injured in mass shooting in Baltimore

2 killed, 28 injured in mass shooting incident in Baltimore

Ten people were taken to hospitals by police, and another 19 took themselves to hospitals.

Police said the shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue in Baltimore. Credit: Twitter/@BaltimorePolice

2 people are dead and 28 people were injured in a mass shooting at a Baltimore block party, CNN reported.

The "mass shooting incident" took place overnight in Baltimore, and police were on the scene, the city's police department said.

Ten people were taken to hospitals by police, and another 19 took themselves to hospitals, Fox 45 reported, adding that a witness said they heard 20 to 30 shots fired.

Police said the shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue in Baltimore. 

