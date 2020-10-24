2 pilots aboard US Navy plane killed in crash in Alabama

A US Navy training plane that took off from Florida crashed Friday in an Alabama residential neighbourhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane, authorities said.
Zach Harrell, a spokesperson for Commander, Naval Air Forces, said both people in the T-6B Texan II training plane died, but they weren't immediately releasing their names. No injuries were reported on the ground.
Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby said responders encountered a "large volume of fire" with a home and several cars engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to make "a quick stop on the fire," the chief told local news outlets.
The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs. Darby called the neighbourhood a "heavily populated" residential area. No firefighters were injured, he added.
The plane had flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 48.28 kilometers northeast of Pensacola, Florida, Navy spokeswoman Julie Ziegenhorn said.
The US Department of Defence and the Navy were set to handle the investigation, the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office tweeted
Covid-19 did what animal rights activists couldn't
First-ever Asian giant hornet nest found in US
DH Toon | We're making headlines... in Bihar: J&K
IPL 2020 KKR vs DC: SWOT Analysis
Disturbing history of research into tansgender identity
Death of sea life off Russia peninsula 'due to algae'
Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite demurs
Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings
Tejashwi Yadav: From cricketer to Lalu’s political heir
WhatsApp now allows permanently mute chat notifications