2 pilots aboard US Navy plane killed in crash in Alabama

  • Oct 24 2020, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 09:08 ist
 A US Navy training plane that took off from Florida crashed Friday in an Alabama residential neighbourhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane, authorities said.

Zach Harrell, a spokesperson for Commander, Naval Air Forces, said both people in the T-6B Texan II training plane died, but they weren't immediately releasing their names. No injuries were reported on the ground.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby said responders encountered a "large volume of fire" with a home and several cars engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to make "a quick stop on the fire," the chief told local news outlets.

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs. Darby called the neighbourhood a "heavily populated" residential area. No firefighters were injured, he added.

The plane had flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 48.28 kilometers northeast of Pensacola, Florida, Navy spokeswoman Julie Ziegenhorn said.

The US Department of Defence and the Navy were set to handle the investigation, the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office tweeted

