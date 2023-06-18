20 shot, 1 killed at an Illinois celebration, officials say

At least one person was killed and 19 others wounded in a shooting just after midnight Sunday at a large celebration in a shopping mall parking lot in Willowbrook, Illinois, southwest of Chicago, officials said.

Deputies from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office heard gunfire around 12:30 a.m. and “responded to an area where a large gathering of people was happening,” said Eric Swanson, the deputy chief of the sheriff’s office, at a news conference Sunday.

He said that some victims took themselves to hospitals and others were transported by emergency medical workers. He declined to provide the victims’ ages and conditions.

He said the motive behind the shooting was unclear. It was also not clear what type of firearms were used.

Joe Ostrander, a battalion chief with the Tri-State Fire Protection District, said earlier Sunday that the shooting took place during “some kind of celebration,” with hundreds of people in a shopping mall’s parking lot on Route 83, near Honeysuckle Rose Lane.