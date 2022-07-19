22 dead, 33 injured in Egypt bus crash

22 dead, 33 injured in Egypt bus crash

AFP
AFP, Cairo,
  • Jul 19 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 14:42 ist

At least 22 people were killed and 33 injured in southern Egypt on Tuesday when the bus they were travelling in smashed into a parked truck, officials said.

The bus carrying around 45 passengers crashed into the stationary truck near the village of al-Barsha, some 300 kilometres (185 miles) south of the capital Cairo in al-Minya governorate.

"The truck was parked on the side of the road to change a tyre when it was hit from behind by the bus travelling from Sohag governorate to Cairo," a statement from the governorate said.

Some 7,000 people died in road accidents in the country in 2020, according to official figures.

