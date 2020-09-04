22 schools closed in France due to Covid-19: Minister

22 schools closed in France due to coronavirus: Minister

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Sep 04 2020, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 14:30 ist
French Education and Sport Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer wearing a protective mask visits a class at the Elementary School of Louis de Frontenac in Chateauroux, central France. Credits: AFP

French education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Friday 22 schools were closed in France due to cases of Covid-19.

"In mainland France there are currenly 12 schools closed out of a total of over 60,000, which is a small figure. Adding 10 schools in La Reunion (island), that makes it 22," Blanquer told Europe 1 radio.

As over 12 million pupils returned to school in France on Tuesday some parents and teachers' unions have voiced concern at plans for reopening classrooms as the spread of the virus gathers renewed pace.

The heath monistry said on Thursday it had registered more than 7,000 new coronavirus infections over 24 hours for the second time in two days, just shy of a 7,578 record set on March 31, while hospitalisations for the virus also rose again.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

France
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Climate change led to Indus Valley Civilisation's fall?

Climate change led to Indus Valley Civilisation's fall?

Village offers window into rising Covid-19 caseload

Village offers window into rising Covid-19 caseload

What is best way to share out future Covid-19 vaccine?

What is best way to share out future Covid-19 vaccine?

Microsoft brings deepfakes detector to curb fake news

Microsoft brings deepfakes detector to curb fake news

Namma Metro trains won’t stop at overcrowded stations

Namma Metro trains won’t stop at overcrowded stations

 