'23 killed after Russian attack on convoy in Ukraine'

23 killed after Russian attack on humanitarian convoy in Ukraine: governor

Russian forces shelled a civilian humanitarian convoy in the southern Ukraine region of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor said

AFP
AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • Sep 30 2022, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 13:49 ist
A crater left by a Russian missile strike, that hit a convoy of civilian vehicles amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine September 30. Credit: Reuters Photo

At least 23 people died and 28 were wounded after Russian forces shelled a civilian humanitarian convoy in the southern Ukraine region of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor said on Friday.

Also Read — With annexation plans, Putin escalates battle of wills with the West

"As of now we know about 23 dead and 28 injured. All civilians, local people. Burn in hell damned Russians," Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Three things Indian healthcare needs

Three things Indian healthcare needs

DH Toon | Eight years of the 'National Games'

DH Toon | Eight years of the 'National Games'

Is liberal democracy dying?

Is liberal democracy dying?

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

 