23 killed after Russian attack on humanitarian convoy in Ukraine: governor

At least 23 people died and 28 were wounded after Russian forces shelled a civilian humanitarian convoy in the southern Ukraine region of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor said on Friday.

"As of now we know about 23 dead and 28 injured. All civilians, local people. Burn in hell damned Russians," Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram.