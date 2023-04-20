24 killed in two attacks in Burkina Faso: Reports

At least 24 people including civilian defence volunteers were killed Tuesday in two attacks by suspected jihadists in Burkina Faso, security and local sources told AFP Wednesday.
The deadliest attack took place in a village in Bittou, near the Togolese and Ghanaian borders, according to one local official, who said 16 auxiliary soldiers and four civilians were killed. An official in the volunteer militia confirmed the attack and said another four volunteers had been killed during a second clash in the same region.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Democracy: US needs a rethink
Our autocratic public institutions
Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale
US sending $325 million in more military aid to Ukraine
Nagaland to get first medical college since statehood
TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list
Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years
South Asia home to highest number of child brides: UN
New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash
India becomes world’s most populous nation: UNFPA