24 killed in two attacks in Burkina Faso

24 killed in two attacks in Burkina Faso: Reports

The deadliest attack took place in a village in Bittou, near the Togolese and Ghanaian borders, according to one local official

AFP
AFP, Ouagadougou,
  • Apr 20 2023, 03:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 03:38 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

At least 24 people including civilian defence volunteers were killed Tuesday in two attacks by suspected jihadists in Burkina Faso, security and local sources told AFP Wednesday.

The deadliest attack took place in a village in Bittou, near the Togolese and Ghanaian borders, according to one local official, who said 16 auxiliary soldiers and four civilians were killed. An official in the volunteer militia confirmed the attack and said another four volunteers had been killed during a second clash in the same region.

Burkina Faso
World news

