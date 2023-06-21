25 dead following reported riot in women's prison in Honduras

25 dead after reported riot in Honduras women's prison

Reuters
Reuters, Tegucigalpa,
  • Jun 21 2023, 02:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 02:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Honduran authorities have discovered 25 charred bodies in a women's prison, a spokesperson from the public prosecutors' office said on Tuesday after a reported prison riot.

Authorities are working to identify the bodies, spokesperson Yuri Mora said, amid local media reports that a riot had broken out in the Centro Femenino de Adaptación Social (CEFAS) prison, a women's penitentiary around 20 kilometers from the capital city Tegucigalpa.

There is a history of deadly prison incidents in Honduras, with 18 inmates reportedly killed in a gang fight in a penitentiary in 2019, and over 350 dying in a fire in 2012.

World news
Honduras

