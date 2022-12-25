27 injured in Cairo stadium collapse

27 injured in Cairo stadium collapse

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi has appointed a committee to look into the circumstances of the incident

AFP
AFP, Cairo,
  • Dec 25 2022, 03:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 03:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

At least 27 people were injured on Saturday when part of a sports stadium south of Cairo collapsed during a basketball match, Egypt's health ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said "27 people were injured, some with fractures and bleeding," adding that "most were non-life-threatening injuries".

The Egyptian basketball federation suspended the match between Alexandria's Al Ittihad and Cairo's Al Ahly as first responders rushed to the Hassan Mostafa Sports Hall in the October 6 suburb.

More than 20 ambulances were dispatched to take the injured fans to hospital from the sports venue, the ministry added.

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi has appointed a committee to look into the circumstances of the incident.

