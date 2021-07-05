3 dead, 113 missing in Japan after heavy rains

3 dead, 113 missing in Japan after heavy rains trigger landslides

The landslides occurred around 10:30 am on Saturday in Atami

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 05 2021, 06:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 06:25 ist
More than 1,000 soldiers, firefighters and police on Sunday waded through a giant mudslide that ripped through the resort town as it swept away houses and cars. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

At least three people were found dead and more than 100 people remained missing after torrential rains triggered landslides in the central Japanese city of Atami over the weekend, media reported on Monday.

A woman was confirmed dead, bringing the death toll to three with 113 people still missing in the seaside city of Atami 90 km (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo, Kyodo news agency said, after floods, landslides and cascading mud collapsed and half-submerged houses on Saturday.

The torrential rains and landslides are a reminder of the natural disasters - including earthquakes, volcano eruptions and tsunami - that haunt Japan, where the capital Tokyo is to host the summer Olympics beginning this month.

The landslides occurred around 10:30 am (0130 GMT) on Saturday in Atami, which is home to hot spring resorts and sits on a steep slope into a bay. The water, mud and debris are thought to have flowed along a river for about 2 km (1.2 miles) to the sea, local media said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Heavy Rains
Japan
landslides

What's Brewing

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

Prepare your teen for financial adulthood

Prepare your teen for financial adulthood

Why Bengal is troubled by the idea of 'partition'

Why Bengal is troubled by the idea of 'partition'

'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi returns to UP politics

'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi returns to UP politics

Cricketer Mithali Raj shatters stereotypes, records

Cricketer Mithali Raj shatters stereotypes, records

What is Delhi's colour-coded Covid management system?

What is Delhi's colour-coded Covid management system?

 