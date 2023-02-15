3 killed, 2 injured in Afghanistan avalanche

3 killed, 2 injured in Afghanistan avalanche

Extreme chilly weather and snowfall have swept through parts of Afghanistan since the first week of January, resulting in around 200 deaths

IANS
IANS, Kabul,
  • Feb 15 2023, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 19:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three people, including a child, were killed and two others injured as an avalanche hit a village in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, a local official said on Wednesday.

The accident took place in the Khan Lar area of the Raghistan district Tuesday afternoon, Mohammad Akram said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

At least four people had been killed and eight others were injured in avalanches in the same district couple of weeks ago.

Extreme chilly weather and snowfall have swept through parts of Afghanistan since the first week of January as the temperature fell down to minus 30 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Nearly 200 people including children, according to officials have died due to chilly weather and heavy snowfall across the war-ravaged country over the past month.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Afghanistan
Avalanche

What's Brewing

J&K bags first position at 3rd Khelo India Winter Games

J&K bags first position at 3rd Khelo India Winter Games

More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings

More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings

Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond

Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

 