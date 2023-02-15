3 killed, 2 injured in Afghanistan avalanche

Three people, including a child, were killed and two others injured as an avalanche hit a village in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, a local official said on Wednesday.
The accident took place in the Khan Lar area of the Raghistan district Tuesday afternoon, Mohammad Akram said, Xinhua News Agency reported.
At least four people had been killed and eight others were injured in avalanches in the same district couple of weeks ago.
Extreme chilly weather and snowfall have swept through parts of Afghanistan since the first week of January as the temperature fell down to minus 30 degrees Celsius in some areas.
Nearly 200 people including children, according to officials have died due to chilly weather and heavy snowfall across the war-ravaged country over the past month.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
J&K bags first position at 3rd Khelo India Winter Games
More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings
Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond
Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K
N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says
May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel
This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style
Four-day festival on cities and cinema
Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display
Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru