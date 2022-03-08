3 killed, 29 injured in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province

3 killed, 29 hurt in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan

PTI'
PTI', Karachi,
  • Mar 08 2022, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 19:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least three persons were killed and nearly 30 others injured on Tuesday in a blast in Sibi district of Pakistan's troubled southwestern Balochistan province, police said.

The medical superintendent of the district hospital of Sibi confirmed that three bodies were shifted to the medical facility after the explosion near Thandi Sarak in Sibi district, Geo News reported.

Police said that 29 injured were rushed to the district hospital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and security personnel in the region.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the attack and directed authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the explosion. 

Pakistan
Balochistan
blast
World news

