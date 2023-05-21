3 Pakistani soldiers, one terrorist killed in shootout

3 Pakistani soldiers, one terrorist killed in shootout in Balochistan

137 security personnel have been killed and 117 injured in anti-terror operations in this year

PTI
PTI, Quetta,
  • May 21 2023, 08:43 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 08:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Three soldiers were killed and a terrorist gunned down when militants attacked a security post in the Zarghoon area of the restive Balochistan province on Saturday, the Pakistan military's media affairs wing has said.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists attacked the check post that was recently set up to help check extortion efforts targeting coal mines in the area".

Also Read | 4 Pak drones intercepted, 3 downed by BSF along International Border in Punjab in 24 hours

Security forces fired back in retaliation, In the encounter, three soldiers were killed and one terrorist was shot dead, it said.

The ISPR said a sanitisation and clearance operation had been launched in the mountains of Zarghoon.

ISPR Director General Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry recently said that at least 293 people were killed and 521 were injured in 436 terrorist attacks over the past year.

He had also said that overall 137 security personnel were killed and 117 injured in anti-terror operations in the ongoing year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
Terrorism
World news
Balochistan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

Man City win Premier League title as Arsenal lose

Man City win Premier League title as Arsenal lose

Over 36,000 people displaced by Italy floods

Over 36,000 people displaced by Italy floods

Double amputee ex-Nepalese soldier climbs Mt Everest

Double amputee ex-Nepalese soldier climbs Mt Everest

Kudumbashree: A Kerala story starring empowered women

Kudumbashree: A Kerala story starring empowered women

 