3 people dead, suspect detained in Georgia shooting

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office received a report of gunshots at 12:10 am in the Honey Creek Country Club neighbourhood of Conyers, Georgia

AP
AP, Conyers, Georgia, US,
  • Mar 20 2023, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 22:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three people are dead in what authorities said was a shooting in an Atlanta-area home early on Monday, according to a news report.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office received a report of gunshots at 12:10 am in the Honey Creek Country Club neighbourhood of Conyers, Georgia, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Atlanta, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies arrived and found three people who had been shot. The victims, who were not immediately identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect who was not immediately identified was in custody and an investigation was ongoing early Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials with the sheriff's office planned to release more information later on Monday.

World news
Gun violence
Mass shooting
United States
Atlanta

