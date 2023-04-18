32 killed in two separate fire incidents in China

32 killed in two separate fire incidents in China

The fire broke out at around 12:57 pm (0457 GMT) and was extinguished at around 13:33 pm

PTI
PTI, Beijing,
  • Apr 18 2023, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 21:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 32 people were killed in two separate fire incidents involving a hospital and a factory in China, official media reported on Tuesday.

A hospital's admissions building in Beijing's Fengtai district caught fire at 12:57pm (local time) on Tuesday, leaving 21 dead, state-run China Daily reported.

The fire was extinguished at around 1:33 pm, and the rescue operation lasted until 3:30 pm.

A total of 71 patients were evacuated and transferred.

Read | Firefighters battle France's 1st major forest blaze of 2023

The cause is currently under investigation, the report said.

In a separate incident, 11 people died in a factory fire in Wuyi county, Jinhua city in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Monday, the local government said on Tuesday.

The blaze broke out at 14:04 on Monday. Firefighters, police officers and emergency medical personnel rushed to the spot after receiving an emergency call about the incident.

Two rounds of search and rescue operations were carried out by 4 am Tuesday after the fire was brought under control and 11 bodies were found, the China Daily reported.

The fire was reported to have started in a plant where wooden doors are made, possibly from materials such as wooden doors, paint and packages.

Those alleged to be responsible for the incident have been detained and a more thorough investigation is underway, the announcement added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Beijing
Fire
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

Female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

K'taka candidate gives poll deposit fee in Re 1 coins

K'taka candidate gives poll deposit fee in Re 1 coins

Rivalry between Barcelona & Madrid takes turn for worse

Rivalry between Barcelona & Madrid takes turn for worse

Twitter to curb visibility of policy-violating tweets

Twitter to curb visibility of policy-violating tweets

Pak street cricket revives after dark during Ramadan

Pak street cricket revives after dark during Ramadan

Israel remembers 6 million Jews killed in Holocaust

Israel remembers 6 million Jews killed in Holocaust

Rajasthan cop says harassed by men with political clout

Rajasthan cop says harassed by men with political clout

 