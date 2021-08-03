37 killed in road accident in central Mali

37 killed in road accident in central Mali

Travelling by road is still the principal means of transport for people and goods in the landlocked Sahel nation of some 20 million people

AFP
AFP, Bamako,
  • Aug 03 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 22:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Thirty-seven people were killed and several others injured when a bus collided with a lorry in central Mali during heavy rain on Tuesday, the government and local officials said.

Road accidents are a regular occurrence in the former French colony, where the poor state of the motorways has been a source of social tension.

The government said on its official Twitter feed that 37 people were killed "and others seriously injured".

It added: "This a preliminary toll after a road accident at Zambougou," without detailing the circumstances of the accident.

Alassane Traore, the governor of the central Segou region which includes Zambougou, told AFP that a passenger bus had collided with a lorry carrying agricultural produce.

"It is the consequence of driving in the rain," he said.

A crash survivor said that "visibility was poor and the road was wet because of the heavy rain", adding the truck failed to brake in time.

Travelling by road is still the principal means of transport for people and goods in the landlocked Sahel nation of some 20 million people.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mali
Accident
Africa

What's Brewing

Recycled medals, podiums: Tokyo passes sustainable test

Recycled medals, podiums: Tokyo passes sustainable test

Future space travel might require mushrooms

Future space travel might require mushrooms

'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'

'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

 