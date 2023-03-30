4 convicted for helping Putin's friend move millions

4 bankers who helped Putin's friend set up Swiss bank account convicted

The four were found guilty on Thursday of helping Sergey Roldugin, a concert cellist who has been dubbed 'Putin's wallet' by the Swiss government

Reuters
Reuters, Zurich,
  • Mar 30 2023, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 15:28 ist
Russian President Putin shakes hands with artistic director of St. Petersburg House of Music Sergei Roldugin in Moscow in 2016. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Four bankers who helped a close friend of Vladimir Putin move millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts have been convicted of lacking diligence in financial transactions.

The four were found guilty on Thursday of helping Sergey Roldugin, a concert cellist who has been dubbed "Putin's wallet" by the Swiss government.

Also Read | Putin says sanctions could have 'negative' impact on Russia

The executives - three Russians and one Swiss - helped Roldugin, who is godfather to Putin's eldest daughter Maria, deposit millions of francs in Swiss bank accounts between 2014 and 2016.

The men, who cannot be identified under Swiss reporting restrictions, were found guilty at a hearing at Zurich District Court and were given suspended sentences of seven months each. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Putin
Switzerland
Swiss Bank
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'

Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'

 