4 dead in flash flooding in Pennsylvania

At least four people were dead and three others remained missing Sunday morning after severe floods Saturday swept through areas of Pennsylvania.

In a news conference Sunday morning, Tim Brewer, the fire chief of Upper Makefield in Bucks County, said that 11 vehicles were trapped by rising waters on the flooded Washington Crossing Road on Saturday afternoon.

“The flash flood occurred some time after that,” Brewer said. “We believe approximately 11 cars were on the road. Three were confirmed swept away.”

Eight people were rescued from the cars, and two were rescued from Houghs Creek, he said.

Also Read | South Korea reels from monsoon rains as floods and landslides kill 26

“We have currently three confirmed fatalities, and four are missing,” he added. “We are treating this as a rescue, but we are fairly certain we are in recovery mode at this time.”

Washington Crossing, with a population of less than 5,000, draws tourists year-round. The area, north of Philadelphia, is where George Washington crossed the Delaware River to New Jersey for a pivotal Revolutionary War battle in December 1776.

The deluge began around 5 pm Saturday and quickly overwhelmed storm sewers, brooks and streams.

An estimated 6 to 7 inches of rain fell in less than 45 minutes, Brewer said.

“In my 44 years, I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “When the water came up, it came up very swiftly.”

Areas of the Delaware Canal, part of a 60-mile park that runs alongside the river in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, spilled over its banks, causing flooding on Route 29 in New Jersey.

Michael Adler, a lawyer who lives in Holland Township, said he was driving home from dinner with his family Saturday when the flash floods hit.

“I’ve never seen roads that flooded that quickly,” Adler said in a telephone interview. “It just happened so quickly. It was like 6 inches of rain in literally 20 minutes.”

Heavy rain and flooding were also expected in areas of Connecticut and Massachusetts on Sunday. Tornado and flood watches were in effect in parts of Connecticut, with “strong thunderstorms” and “excessive rainfall” expected.

Thunderstorms on Sunday in New Jersey and New York caused flight disruptions at Newark Liberty International Airport and Kennedy International Airport. In Maryland, officials said that “life-threatening flash flooding” was expected on Sunday.