4 killed, multiple injuries in Alabama shooting

4 killed, multiple injuries in Alabama shooting

WRBL-TV reported the shooting occurred at a dance studio during a possible birthday party

AFP
AFP, Montgomery (US),
  • Apr 16 2023, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 20:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting Saturday night in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

WRBL-TV reported the shooting occurred at a dance studio during a possible birthday party. The state Law Enforcement Agency released little information about the shooting. The station showed images of crime scene tape around a brick building.

Also Read | One killed, 3 hurt in shooting outside US funeral home

There was no initial confirmation about what led to the shooting, It was not immediately known if a suspect was in custody.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge,” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.

Dadeville is about 57 miles (92 kilometers) northeast of Montgomery, Alabama.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

US news
United States
Alabama
Shooting
Crime
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

Food from a lost homeland

Food from a lost homeland

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery

When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery

 