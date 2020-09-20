4 terrorists killed by security forces in Pakistan

4 terrorists killed by security forces in Pakistan

  • Sep 20 2020, 14:46 ist
At least four terrorists were killed by security forces in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, the Army said.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the central Makran range of Awaran district on Saturday, the Army said in a statement.

“Terrorist hideouts including logistic base destroyed while (a) large cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment recovered,” it said.

Multiple hideouts and administrative camps of terrorists have also been destroyed, it said.

In a separate incident, at least two Army soldiers were killed in exchange of fire with terrorists during an operation in Spalga area of North Waziristan district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, the statement said.

The troops have cordoned off the area for a search operation.

On September 13, the security forces killed terrorist commander Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray along with his three accomplices in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

