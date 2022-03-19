4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine

Norway's prime minister said Saturday that four US soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war.
Jonas Gahr Støre tweeted that they were killed in the crash on Friday night.
It is with great sadness we have recived the message that four American soldiers died in a plane crash last night. The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response. Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers' families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit.
— Jonas Gahr Støre (@jonasgahrstore) March 19, 2022
“The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response,” he said.
“Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers' families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit.”
The plane was a V-22B Osprey that belongs to the US. Marine Corps, Norway's armed forces said.
"The aircraft had a crew of four and was out on a training mission in Nordland County" in northern Norway, according to a statement.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Russian astronauts enter ISS in yellow-and-blue suits
The obvious is official: Lewis Hamilton returns to F1
Bitcoin to the rescue: The role of crypto in Ukraine
‘The Godfather’ at 50: A cultural artifact
The charm of Shashi Kapoor in English films
The tale of two Batmen
Russians blocked at US border, Ukrainians admitted
Tracking the trail of Kali's elusive beast
Japan fears fox demoness after 'killing stone' breaks
Never too late for 'transformational' climate action