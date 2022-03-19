4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine

Norway's prime minister said Saturday that four US soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war.

Jonas Gahr Støre tweeted that they were killed in the crash on Friday night.

It is with great sadness we have recived the message that four American soldiers died in a plane crash last night. The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response. Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers' families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit. — Jonas Gahr Støre (@jonasgahrstore) March 19, 2022

“The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response,” he said.

“Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers' families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit.”

The plane was a V-22B Osprey that belongs to the US. Marine Corps, Norway's armed forces said.

"The aircraft had a crew of four and was out on a training mission in Nordland County" in northern Norway, according to a statement.

