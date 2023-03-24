457 arrested, 441 personnel injured in France unrest

457 arrested, 441 security forces injured in France unrest

According to officials, there had been 903 fires lit in the streets of Paris during by far the most violent day of protests

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Mar 24 2023, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 16:23 ist
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire during a demonstration, a week after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote. Credit: AFP Photo

A total of 457 people were arrested and 441 security forces were injured on Thursday during nationwide protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's pensions reform, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Also Read | No red carpet: French unrest impacts King Charles III's trip

Speaking to the CNews channel on Friday morning, Darmanin also said that there had been 903 fires lit in the streets of Paris during by far the most violent day of protests since they began in January.

