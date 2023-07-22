4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's Ibaraki

IANS
IANS, Tokyo,
  • Jul 22 2023, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 11:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 4.8 magnitude quake struck parts of Japan's Ibaraki prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, the weather agency said on Saturday.

The temblor occurred at 10:52 am local time at a depth of 50 km, measuring 4 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

It was epicentred at off Ibaraki at a latitude of 36.5 degrees north and a longitude of 140.8 degrees east.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

